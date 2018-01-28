NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several people were hurt after a shuttle bus collided with a truck head-on near the Nashville International Airport.

The BNA Express Park shuttle and truck were driving on Donelson Pike near the airport when they crashed Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m.

The driver of the truck was trapped and crews had to cut the victim out of the car. Three people were taken to the hospital: the truck driver, the bus driver, and a bus passenger. It was unclear how serious their injuries were. All three victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officials said the road was shut down and anyone going to the airport should go through the North entrance by taking Interstate 40 to avoid the area. Part of the road reopened around 7:15 a.m.

The victims were not identified. Police did not say what may have caused the wreck.

The investigation remained ongoing.