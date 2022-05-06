Alabama corrections officer, missing inmate vehicle found in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County Sheriff's Office officials said they found the car belonging to the Alabama corrections officer and inmate, who have sparked a nationwide manhunt.

Casey White and Vicky White — who are not related — have been missing since last week. The two were not with the vehicle, and the vehicle was abandoned a week ago.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. She left the detention center with inmate Casey White on Friday morning and neither has been seen since.

The pair are not related. The vehicle they were traveling in when they left the detention center was discovered at a nearby shopping center parking lot.

Authorities did not realize the SUV — which was taken to a towing lot — was the one involved until several days later when it matched the BOLO of the vehicle.

The sheriff is now seeking a warrant to search the car.

Nick Beres contributed to this report.

