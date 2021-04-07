Alan Jackson concert at Bridgestone Arena rescheduled for October due to pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country superstar Alan Jackson's concert at Bridgestone Arena has been rescheduled for this fall.

The musician was scheduled to perform on May 21 but will now take the stage on Friday, October 8. Bridgestone Arena officials said the change of date was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Organizers understand the need to respect and honor all local health guidelines and have the utmost concern for the health and well-being of all attendees, venue personnel and staff, band and crew, and all involved in the show. Those considerations necessitate the date change, despite improving trends and data," the announcement said.

He was originally scheduled to perform last August, but due to the pandemic, the show was moved to 2021. All tickets for the May show, as well as the original August 2020 date, will be honored in October.

Jackson's last full show in Nashville was held on Broadway in 2017 to celebrate the kickoff of the Nashville Predators' home stand during the NHL Stanley Cup Final. He also performed at Bridgestone Arena in 2019 during Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute.