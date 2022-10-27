Watch Now
News

Actions

Alan Jackson set to receive 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at CMA Awards

Alan Jackson
Amy Harris/Invision
FILE - Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Jackson revealed in a new interview that he has a degenerative nerve condition that has affected his balance. The 62-year-old Country Music Hall of Famer said in an interview on NBC's “Today” show that he was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease a decade ago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Alan Jackson
Posted at 10:06 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 11:06:45-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music star Alan Jackson will be honored on November 9 with the 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, the CMA's announced on Thursday.

The award is for an iconic artist who has reached the highest degree of recognition in country music.

“We are thrilled to honor Alan Jackson this year with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “A three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, he is responsible for so many iconic moments in CMA Awards history. Just as Alan has been influenced by many Country legends throughout his career, he too has inspired a generation of artists to stay true to the authenticity of Country Music. We are so excited to bring Dierks, Jon, Carrie and Lainey together on the CMA Awards stage for what will surely be an incredible and touching tribute to an artist they each deeply admire. Having had the great fortune of working with Alan over the years, I am delighted we are honoring him with this milestone award next month.”

Jackson will accept the honor during the 56th annual CMA Awards which will be broadcasted live from Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 9.

Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson will take the stage for an all-star tribute to the Country Music Hall of Fame member.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap