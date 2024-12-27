Alarming surge in Flu cases across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Respiratory illnesses, particularly the flu, are on the rise in our area.

While Christmas has come and gone, the flu continues to linger.

“We’re seeing surge volumes of the flu right now in children particularly,” said Dr. Marla Levine. “What is really interesting is that normally we see the flu come earlier in the season, but for whatever reason, the uptick in flu cases developed in our region later.”

CDC weekly data indicates that Tennessee has moved from high to very high influenza activity, making it one of the worst-hit states in the nation—even before family gatherings.

“Right now, it’s come at a very high volume of illness,” explained Levine. “So, to answer your question, after the holidays, it remains to be seen.”

Dr. Levine is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Vanderbilt University, where the emergency room at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital is currently overflowing with patients suffering from the flu. She notes there are common misconceptions about visiting the ER with a high fever.

“So, one of 103.5 or 104 or even 104.5—these are really high fevers,” said Levine. “But if your child is otherwise healthy, they can tolerate these fevers in the context of the flu.”

There are ways you can help manage your child’s symptoms at home.

“For the vast majority of children, it really is going to be supportive care, such as Tylenol or Motrin for fever management,” added Levine. “For little kids, it includes nasal suctioning and encouraging fluids, and it’s okay if kids don’t eat.”

However, if your child doesn’t improve, Levine advises not to hesitate to seek help.

“If you’re concerned that your kid is just not looking right, we are here to help,” said Levine.

She also emphasizes that practicing good hygiene is essential for keeping your family healthy. If you’re worried about getting sick, doctors say it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine.

