Alcohol Possibly Involved In Fatal Kentucky Crash

GLASGOW, Ky. - One person was killed in a crash in Barren County, Kentucky that possibly involved alcohol.

The wreck happened around 10:35 p.m. Friday on the Veterans Outer Loop at the intersection of Edmonton Road in Glasgow.

Reports stated 24-year-old Shanda N. Shockley was stopped at a red light. A vehicle driven by 47-year-old Lee Ann Tarry hit the back of Shockley’s vehicle, sending both into the intersection.

Shockley was taken to TJ Samson Hospital and pronounced dead.

Tarry was taken to the University of Louisville for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said it’s believed alcohol was a factor in the crash on the part of Tarry. Charges were expected to be filed.