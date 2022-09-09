Watch Now
Alcove building topped with signed beam in downtown Nashville

Posted at 10:10 PM, Sep 08, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Early Thursday, the brand new Alcove building hosted a topping-out ceremony in downtown Nashville.

The event was held at the building site on Church Street and celebrated the final pour of the top 34th floor of the building, which has a notably striking design. Alcove developer Tony Giarratana says his plan was initially met with disagreements but feels that his vision paid off.

"We had a little fun with that, you know? Various forms of: are you kidding me or what were you thinking? But I trust that you will agree that they succeeded. We feel Alcove is one of the most interesting towers in Nashville and become an instant icon on our skyline when people start moving in," he said.

Construction workers and others signed a steel beam which was hoisted to the top of the building for installation.

