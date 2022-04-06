All City of La Vergne employees to get at least a 10 percent pay increase

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Employees of the city of La Vergne are going to see a bump in their paycheck.

The La Vergne Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a pay increase of at least 10 percent for all city employees.

According to a release from the city, the increase comes after an employee compensation study conducted by the city.

“Taking care of our employees has always been a top priority for me,” said Mayor Jason Cole. “They come to work every day and help make this city look its best and put its best foot forward. We need to make sure our pay accurately reflects the great work they do.”

The pay increase will kick in immediately and will not be considered a tenure, merit or cost of living raises.

The increase is considered to be Phase 1 of the study. Phase 2 will be discussed by the Board of Mayor and Alderman at forthcoming budget workshops.

Any additional raises must be approved by the Board.