All Clarksville-Montgomery County School System schools closed on Monday and Tuesday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All Clarksville-Montgomery County School System schools will be closed on Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12 due to the severe damage caused by Saturday's storms.

The school district issued the following statement:

District offices will be closed to the public as well.

