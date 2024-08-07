All eastbound lanes on I-40 near mile marker 237 in Lebanon currently shut down due to tractor trailer crash

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — All eastbound lanes on I-40 near mile marker 237 are currently shut down due to a tractor trailer crash. Two tractor-trailers were involved and a SUV was also involved.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is hoping to have the left lane reopened within the next hour. Traffic will be diverted at Exit 236 onto S. Hartmann Dr.

According to Lebanon Police and THP, one tractor-trailer driver was killed and another tractor-trailer driver was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

We will update as information comes in.

