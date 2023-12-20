All employees evacuated after explosion at industrial facility in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WTVF) — Franklin police and fire officials are investigating an explosion within an industrial facility on E. Cedar Street on Wednesday.
According to officials, all employees at R3 Industrial were evacuated safely. One employee was treated and released by EMS.
The Franklin Simpson Fire Department is still working at the scene and asks that people avoid using E. Cedar Street.
