'All in for Hygiene' event to celebrate CRC's efforts in Middle Tennessee during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Community Resource Center -- a nonprofit that works to give hygiene products to those in need in the Nashville community -- will host its casino-themed 'All in for Hygiene' fundraising event Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Rocketown off of South 4th Avenue.

It will be a fun night filled with music, food, games, and a silent auction to celebrate all the CRC accomplished serving Middle Tennessee during the pandemic.

The event will also raise money so the organization can continue its work.

Tickets are still available online until 10 a.m. Friday, or you can buy a ticket at the door at the event.

A list of items to donate and how to donate them is on the CRC's website.