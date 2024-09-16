Watch Now
News

Actions

Macon County Schools lockdown lifted after blown transformer mistaken for gunfire

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lockdown is lifted for Macon County Schools after a blown transformer was mistaken for gunfire.

The Macon County Sheriff told NewsChannel 5 what happened. All schools were previously under lockdown district-wide.

All students are safe, the district said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Remembering Eudora Boxley, a trailblazing TV cook from WLAC's early days

Forrest Sanders recently introduced us to a Nashville hero named Eudora Boxley. She was the first black woman to have a cooking show on TV in Nashville. Her grandson was precious describing Eudora and how she raised him and how proud he and the family were of her impact not only on WLAC but on a city during the turbulent Civil Rights Era. A woman who did extraordinary things at a time when history did not expect her to.

-Amy Watson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community