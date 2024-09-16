Macon County Schools lockdown lifted after blown transformer mistaken for gunfire

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lockdown is lifted for Macon County Schools after a blown transformer was mistaken for gunfire.
The Macon County Sheriff told NewsChannel 5 what happened. All schools were previously under lockdown district-wide.
All students are safe, the district said.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.
