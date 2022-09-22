All Nashville Public Library branches closed after 'non-location specific bomb threat,' police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All Nashville Public Library branches closed Thursday afternoon after a "non-location specific bomb threat" was issued earlier in the day.

Police said the bomb threat happened around 10:30 a.m. when library staff notified them of the threat.

Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the downtown building for suspicious items, while officers from other precincts did the same at branch library locations. Nothing out of the ordinary was found, police said.

Out of an abundance of caution, library leadership elected to close all libraries for the day. This criminal investigation remains active.