All of Tennessee requires debris burn permits starting October 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting Oct.15 through May 15 you will need a burn permit from the Tennessee Division of Forestry (TDF) for debris piles, fires and prescribed fires.

TDF wants to use the permit system to help with communications with residents about when and how it's safe to burn.

Also, the TDF will temporarily pause and put up restrictions during unsafe times because of hazardous fire conditions.

You can apply for a permit online.

