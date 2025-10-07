All westbound lanes are currently blocked on I-24W in Rutherford Co. due to a multi-vehicle crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — All westbound lanes are currently blocked on I-24W in Rutherford County due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a jack-knifed tractor trailer near mile-marker 81.

The crash took place just after 6 a.m. All traffic is being diverted to exit 81. This crash is in a construction zone that is inactive.

HELP is in route to determine clearance time and what the truck was hauling.

Hazmat is also in route due to approx. 75,000 gallons of diesel spilled.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.