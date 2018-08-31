Alleged Bank Robber Caught In West Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man accused of robbing two Nashville banks has been arrested in West Tennessee.

Malik Armstrong allegedly robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch on July 19 and a U.S. Bank branch on August 15. Both are located on Bell Road, only a mile apart from each other.

Metro Nashville Police said he was arrested in Greenfield, located in Weakley County.

BREAKING: Suspected bank robber Malik J. Armstrong, 34, arrested by MNPD Task Force officers in Greenfield, TN. He is suspected of robbing the Fifth Third Bank branch on Bell Rd July 19 & the US Bank branch on Bell Rd Aug 15. Armstrong is being charged federally. pic.twitter.com/KxDkyZ6QJ4 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 31, 2018

Police said he robbed both locations in the same manner – he slipped a note to a teller demanding money, threatening to shoot the person if he or she didn't hand over the money.

Armstrong faces federal charges.