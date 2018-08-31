Alleged Bank Robber Caught In West Tennessee

11:45 AM, Aug 31, 2018
3 hours ago

A man accused of robbing two Nashville banks just one mile from each other has been arrested in West Tennessee.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man accused of robbing two Nashville banks has been arrested in West Tennessee. 

Malik Armstrong allegedly robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch on July 19 and a U.S. Bank branch on August 15. Both are located on Bell Road, only a mile apart from each other. 

Metro Nashville Police said he was arrested in Greenfield, located in Weakley County. 

Police said he robbed both locations in the same manner – he slipped a note to a teller demanding money, threatening to shoot the person if he or she didn't hand over the money. 

Armstrong faces federal charges.   

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top