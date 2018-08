NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man who allegedly robbed a South Nashville bank has surrendered to police.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said 35-year-old DeMarquis Cooper turned himself in at the East Precinct and is now in federal custody.

The incident happened on July 23 at a SunTrust bank on Nolensville Pike.

Police said the suspect wrote a note to the teller, saying he would shoot if she didn't give him money.