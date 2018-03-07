Allegiant Brings 5 New Nonstop Flights To Nashville International Airport

Allegiant representatives said on Wednesday the service would include Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Savannah, Georgia; and two cities in Florida.
“We’re very excited to welcome Nashville as the newest city to the Allegiant network,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “We’re certain that Nashville travelers will welcome our brand of friendly, ultra-low-cost, nonstop service to some of their favorite getaway destinations.”
Year-round service will include:
Punta Gorda/Fort Myers via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – begins June 7, 2018 with fares as low as $48.
Seasonal service from Nashville will include:
Destin, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) – begins June 8, 2018 with fares as low as $48.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina via Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) – begins June 8, 2018 with fares as low as $47.
Savannah, Georgia / Hilton Head, South Carolina via Savannah Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) – begins June 8, 2018 with fares as low as $45.
Richmond, Virginia via Richmond International Airport (RIC) – begins June 14, 2018 with fares as low as $55.
The low prices just mentioned do have some stipulations, including when they must be purchased by and when the trip is being taken. Representatives said these prices will not be available for all flights. Learn more about other fees and services here.
These new routes have been scheduled to operate twice a week.
“We are delighted to welcome Allegiant Air, an increasingly popular, ultra-low cost carrier, to the Nashville community,” said Doug Kreulen, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority president and CEO. “Allegiant will be adding five new nonstop destinations that are currently not available at BNA, providing our passengers with great holiday and vacation options.”