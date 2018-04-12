Allen County, Kentucky Schools Closed Friday

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. - Schools in Allen County, Kentucky will be closed Friday, according to school officials, because many educators will be traveling to Frankfort "in response to the Governor's veto of the state budget."
Those with the school system said the educators have chosen to advocate for children and protect educational funding. They will be asking legislators to override the Governor's veto.
Superintendent Randall Jackson released the following statement Thursday:
Over the past few months, educators in Allen County and thousands more across the Commonwealth have spent snow days, evenings and spring break days in Frankfort advocating for our children and for the future of public education.
This round of advocating is not about the pension bill as the Governor has already signed it into law. This weekend is about protecting the promise that our students will have an adequately funded education, including access to Family Resource Centers, money for textbooks and learning materials, and enough teachers to provide a quality education. If the veto is not overridden, it may result in larger class sizes, fewer resources, cuts to bus transportation, and fewer opportunities for students.
Due to our commitment to support our teachers and staffs, who support our kids, I feel it is necessary to cancel school on Friday, April 13. I hope you join me in appreciating the dedication that our staff has shown for our students.