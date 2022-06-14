Allergy Bee Gone Kids Nasal Swab voluntary recall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homeopathic Nasal Swab company Buzzagogo, Inc. recently announced a voluntary nationwide recall of Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy due to potential microbial contamination.

FDA testing found that some products contained elevated levels of yeast and mold and could contain the bacteria Bacillus cereus.

The recall is especially important for immunocompromised kids, for whom the use of the affected product could result in severe or life-threatening outcomes, including pneumonia, bacteremia/sepsis, invasive fungal rhinosinusitis or disseminated fungal infection.

For non-immunocompromised patients, the product could result in infectious complications but the results would be less severe and more readily responsive to treatment.

Buzzagogo, Inc. has not yet received any complaints related to the products. The recall is a cautionary measure as a result of the findings of the FDA's tests.

The affected products have an expiration date of 8/2024, a lot number of 2006491, and a UPC code of 860002022116. They were sold nationwide to wholesale distributors and online at the company's website and at Amazon.com.

Anyone with the product may contact the company at recall@buzzagogo.com for a full refund. You can also call 800-963-2861 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.