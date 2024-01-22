Already dodging potholes? Here's how to report them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than a week of snow and ice on the roads, the warm weather rolling in is expected to clear whatever is left on roadways. Unfortunately, this also means potholes will start popping up across the mid-state.

The best thing drivers can do is to report what they see. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be handling requests for potholes on interstates and state routes. Requests to fix those can be submitted here.

The Nashville Department of Transportation will be working on city and neighborhood streets. Information to fill out a form can be found here.

Crews are expected to be busy after a long week of winter weather, but Metro is prepared. In 2023. crews repaired more than 25,500 potholes within city limits.

One of the best pieces of advice drivers can follow is just making sure their tires have enough air. Under inflated tires are more vulnerable to damage, so are bare tires.