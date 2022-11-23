Alumni of historically Black fraternity provide Thanksgiving dinners for those in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of men tell us they're part of something dating back more than 110 years. It's all about serving others. Tuesday, they were out keeping that tradition alive.

"Kappa Alpha Psi was founded January 5, 1911," said fraternity member Marcus Hampton.

It's a historically Black fraternity. The men who gathered at Nashville City Kitchen Tuesday were members of the Brentwood Alumni Chapter.

"There's so many hungry children, so many hungry families in this city today," said Hampton. "We're hoping to quell just a little of the food insecurity that's in Nashville, Tennessee."

Men including Hampton are giving Thanksgiving dinners to selected families.

"We're at roughly 105 families this year," he said. "We want to make this 1,000 next year."

Among those at the Nashville City Kitchen were school representatives picking up food for their students.

"We're doing this to help out our community, help feed our kids at McKissack Middle — the great McKissack Middle," said one school representative.

"They helping the community out," added Thomas Shannon, who was receiving one of the meals. "You gotta trust in the man upstairs."

About that common bond, Hampton said this fraternity isn't about one person or taking credit alone.

"It gives you almost a sense of peace that you know at least one family will get to eat something today," he said. "It's surreal there are people out there still hungry, still looking for something to eat, and you're able to provide them in this moment. It's just a great feeling, and I encourage everyone to seek that feeling."