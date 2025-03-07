Alyssa Lokits' family carries on legacy while continuing to empower local runners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Keeping women safe while exercising in public is the goal for the family of Alyssa Lokits.

She was killed while running on a local greenway in the fall. Lokits' family is keeping her memory alive by empowering other women who want to work out without fear.

Thursday night they collaborated with Vanderbilt's Project Safe Center to host a panel of local running groups, and city and community leaders. The conversation focused on outdoor safety while exercising.

Students and locals were there boosting their knowledge and skills to better protect themselves and others.

On Saturday, March 8, Lokits' family will host the first ever Free to Move 5K in her memory. Hundreds have signed up calling for more safety measures at local parks and greenways.

It'll be at 8 a.m. at Shelby Park.