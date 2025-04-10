Alyssa Lokits' family fundraising for a bench in her honor after death on greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fundraiser has now started to place a bench on the Mill Creek Greenway in honor of Alyssa Lokits, who was shot and killed last fall.

Alyssa died Oct. 14 while running along the Mill Creek Greenway. Per the GoFundMe, her family is trying to raise $6,000 for the bench, which will go at the Mill Creek Greenway at the Old Hickory Trailhead.

The money is needed for purchase and installation, which has already secured approval.

Kim Rafferty The nonprofit founded by some of Alyssa's closest friends will host a 5K run on March 8th, International Women's Day.

Since her death, the Lokits family has been active in Nashville to keep her memory alive. They hosted a 5K in her honor and coordinated with Vanderbilt Project Safe Center to discuss outdoor safety while exercising.

If you want to donate, you can tap here.

