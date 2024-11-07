Alyssa Lokits to be honored with resolution from Metro Council on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During Thursday's Metro Council meeting, a resolution is on the agenda to honor the life of Alyssa Lokits. She was killed last month while running on the Mill Creek Greenway in Antioch.

This comes as there's an update in the case against her killer, which has now been bound over to a grand jury. It's just the next step in getting justice for Alyssa and her family.

Metro Council's resolution will formally and publicly honor Lokits' life.

It reads that she was an avid runner, traveler friend to all and an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a champion for the less fortunate and a life long learner. Alyssa worked in IT and cybersecurity, previously graduating from Vanderbilt with a doctoral degree in neuroscience.

The resolution also honors the run organized last month in her memory, which brought out hundreds of people.

Paul Park is accused of attacking and killing Lokits at Mill Creek Greenway last month. Investigators said he dragged her into a wooded area then shot her. He is charged with criminal homicide.