Alzheimer's Tennessee launches Silver Alert kit to help caregivers prepare for potential wandering

WTVF
Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge lit purple on May 2, 2022.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This month is Silver Alert Awareness Month, aimed to bring awareness about Tennessee's enhanced Silver Alert system.

Since the enhanced system took effect almost one year ago, more than 50 lost older adults have been reunited with their families.

Alzheimer's Tennessee says 60% of those living with dementia wander and can become lost. If you caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia, Alzheimer's Tennessee has a kit to help you. It has tips to reduce the risk of someone wandering away and tools that will help law enforcement if someone does leave.

