'Amazin Acres' Farm Prepares For Fall Season, Uses Corn Mazes To Supplement Income

SPARTA, Tenn. - Making a living as a farmer isn't easy. More and more farmers are creating mazes and other activities to draw people to their property.

Every row of corn at Amazin' Acres is carefully planned, by 3rd generation farmer, Jimmy McCulley. Every path is cut by Karen, his wife.

The McCulley's own Amazin' Acres of Fun in Sparta, Tennessee.

"We transitioned our farm because we were having trouble making ends meet doing what we were doing," she said.

They transitioned to a farm that welcomes church groups and birthday parties, field trips and corporate events.

"We drew them to the farm to actually participate in activities while they picked their products and that was how we got started," she said, "We couldn't get our produce into market so we had to look outside and invite people to our farm."

At the end of the Summer, they invite visitors in a big way, by carving the corn into patterns. This year... they have several mazes you can get lost in, each with a different theme.

"Our biggest maze this year is iFarm iPhone," she said.

The next few weeks will be spent preparing for fall and the city visitors that make the drive for hay rides and pumpkins.

