Amazon-centric trucking service in Lebanon ceasing operations, resulting in 145 layoffs

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smoky Mountain Logistics, an Amazon-centric trucking service will cease operations in Lebanon at the end of February 2026.
This will result in 145 layoffs.
According to the Tennessee Department of Labor, the company notified the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Dislocated Worker Unit on January 9, 2026.
The permanent closure will be effective February 28.
This is an actively updated webstory, we will update as we learn more
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.
- Carrie Sharp