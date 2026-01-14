Amazon-centric trucking service in Lebanon ceasing operations, resulting in 145 layoffs

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smoky Mountain Logistics, an Amazon-centric trucking service will cease operations in Lebanon at the end of February 2026.

This will result in 145 layoffs.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor, the company notified the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Dislocated Worker Unit on January 9, 2026.

The permanent closure will be effective February 28.

