Amazon donates $250,000 to Nashville nonprofit Second Harvest to help fight food insecurity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — November begins the time of year designated for reflecting and feeling grateful for what we have.

It can be easy to forget that some essentials — food, for example — are luxuries for members of our community.

Right now, 1 in 8 adults and 1 in 7 children are food insecure in Middle Tennessee, according to nonprofit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

However, a big donation will soon help to provide some relief this holiday season: Amazon has given $250,000 to Second Harvest.

"It's a big deal," said President and CEO of Second Harvest Nancy Keil. "It's a really big deal for Second Harvest; $250,000 goes a long way for Second Harvest. For every dollar someone donates, we can provide four meals."

Second Harvest and Amazon have been working together for almost three years to deliver more than 350,000 meals in Middle Tennessee.

"There's a lot of people who have been faced with — they have a medical situation, they missed a paycheck at work, whatever their situation. They're trying to decide, 'can I put food on the table or a roof over my head?' and people shouldn't have to make that decision," Keil said.

Amazon is also continuing its program that delivers food to those who are unable to get to a pantry on their own.

