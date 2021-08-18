Amazon fulfillment center to bring 500 jobs to Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Amazon fulfillment center will bring 500 full-time jobs to Clarksville.

Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.

“This fulfillment facility comes on a wave of recent announcements of Amazon investing in Tennessee. The creation of 500 new jobs will bolster the economic growth that Montgomery County is experiencing, and it will support Amazon’s initiatives across our state.” – Gov. Bill Lee

At the new one-million-square-foot fulfillment center, employees will pick, pack and ship larger customer items, such as bulk paper goods, sports equipment, patio furniture and larger home goods and electronics.

The facility, which will house innovative Amazon technologies and energy-efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck (PIT) equipment, is expected to launch in 2022.

According to the release, the Clarksville facility will be Amazon’s tenth fulfillment and sortation center in Tennessee and the fourth to be announced in the past 19 months.

“It is a privilege to welcome another world-renowned company to our community," said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett. "The process to bring the Amazon Distribution Center here involved a lot of collaboration with our government partners, existing local industries and the County Commission. Once again Montgomery County stood out because of the amazing people of this community.”

In 2020, Amazon committed to creating 1,000 jobs at new facilities in both Memphis and Mt. Juliet and most recently in February 2021, the company announced a new fulfillment center project in Alcoa, tacking on an additional 800 new jobs.