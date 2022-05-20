Amazon partners with nonprofit to gift backyard playset to 6-year-old with cancer

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Amazon employees teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation to create a custom-built backyard for a 6-year-old in White House who has cancer.

Grayson Sansom, who is currently fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, was gifted the playset on Thursday morning.

Roc Solid Foundation is a nonprofit organization that has surprised thousand of kids like Grayson with custom playsets as part of its "Play Defeats Cancer Tour."

Amazon, who sponsors the tour, calls the company's participation in the tour, its way of giving back to the community.

"Nashville is our home, and we've been so welcomed here, and anything we can do to give back to the community we wanna do. We were inspired by the mission of Roc Solid. It's incredible to bring the gift of play and fun to children and when they talked to us about it, we were in 100%," said Kelly Mantell with Amazon.

Backyard playsets provide kids with a safe and germ-free place to play.