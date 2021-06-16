Amazon pledges $75M to build 800 affordable housing units along WeGo corridor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Amazon has announced it's going to spend $75 million to help build 800 affordable housing units along the WeGo Public Transit corridor.

The investment is part of a larger, $2 billion commitment that Amazon has pledged to create affordable housing in three cities, including Nashville.

Grateful for Amazon's $75 million commitment to our neighborhoods and communities. With this, comes 800 affordable homes near public transportation areas. #AffordableHousing #Transit #Transportation #Infrastructure https://t.co/yhSNg8f1Qw — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) June 16, 2021

Amazon said the goal is to make sure that low-income families can still live in the urban core and have access to public transportation to get to work, school, healthcare and other amenities.

WeGo CEO Steve Blan applauded the announcement from Amazon, saying: “By strategically placing affordable housing units along our frequent routes, we can ensure riders have equitable access to public transportation. We are committed to advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion with our Better Bus plan and in our outreach to the community.”

WeGo currently serves approximately 30,000 riders daily.

Nationally, families spend an average of 13% of their income on transportation, according to a 2019 survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics – that’s the second highest expense after housing.