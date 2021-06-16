Watch
News

Actions

Amazon pledges $75M to build 800 affordable housing units along WeGo corridor

items.[0].videoTitle
Amazon has announced it's going to spend $75 million to help build 800 affordable homes along the WeGo transit corridor.
AM AARON PANDEMIC NONPROFITS _30 VO.transfer_frame_0.jpeg
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 12:03:38-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Amazon has announced it's going to spend $75 million to help build 800 affordable housing units along the WeGo Public Transit corridor.

The investment is part of a larger, $2 billion commitment that Amazon has pledged to create affordable housing in three cities, including Nashville.

Amazon said the goal is to make sure that low-income families can still live in the urban core and have access to public transportation to get to work, school, healthcare and other amenities.

WeGo CEO Steve Blan applauded the announcement from Amazon, saying: “By strategically placing affordable housing units along our frequent routes, we can ensure riders have equitable access to public transportation. We are committed to advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion with our Better Bus plan and in our outreach to the community.”

WeGo currently serves approximately 30,000 riders daily.

Nationally, families spend an average of 13% of their income on transportation, according to a 2019 survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics – that’s the second highest expense after housing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now