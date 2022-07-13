Amazon Prime Day 2022 is underway — and it's really a two-day event.

Discounts are being offered to Amazon Prime subscribers on a number of items, including electronics, household items and toys.

Amazon's Nashville warehouse, STN-1, processes around 24,000 to 30,000 packages a day, and volume during Prime Day is expected to boom.

"We are anticipating volume to almost double today — at least one and a half times, today and tomorrow — the volume we typically do on a normal day, so we're ready. It's about two months in the making, and then after Wednesday we'll start planning for peak right away, which is in December for the Christmas holiday," said Operations Manager Matthew Cannizzo.

While Prime customers enjoy same-day deliveries, warehouse associates are working hard to make it all possible.

"Prime Day is — if you think of it as a Super Bowl, right? This is Amazon's birthday; we're celebrating Amazon's birthday," said STN-1 Site Leader Goch Ruun. "So it's always an exciting time... we have the music going in the background, we have balloon arches, Prime Day t-shirts that you'll see out in the building. Just really a time of celebration and pride for our employees."