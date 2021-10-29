Watch
News

Actions

Amazon to give Tennessee State $800K for professorship chair

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
TSU
Posted at 9:11 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 10:11:29-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amazon is donating $800,000 to Tennessee State University for an endowed professorship chair in the computer science department.

The historically Black university in Nashville says the money will fund the professorship for four years. Among other things, the professor will teach a course created by Amazon that will equip computer science students with the skills needed to work for the company.

Amazon leaders will guest lecture to the class and serve as adjunct professors. The course is expected to begin next school year. The idea for the endowment originated in 2018 after Amazon announced a new Nashville facility that's expected to provide 5,000 jobs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap