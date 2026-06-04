Amazon's mobile command center aims to support first responders during disasters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When disasters strike, Amazon disaster response leader Jeff Schweitzer said the first thing people ask for may be surprising.

"Communities say, people come up to you right out of the darkness and they're like, 'Can you give me wifi?'" said Schweitzer.

That demand for connectivity has shaped how Amazon responds to disasters, building systems already used during Nashville's recent ice storm, Hurricane Helene, and California wildfires.

Amazon's Mobile Command Center allows leaders to respond to some of the worst disasters. At an Amazon facility in Nashville, partners like the Red Cross got a first-hand look at the technology for the first time. Red Cross partner Joel Sullivan said the demonstration could change how they operate.

"Being here today, seeing the tools that are available, now we know what's available. Before we had to kind of create it on our own," Sullivan said.

Amazon plans to make its disaster technology available to thousands of communities. Vidya Sampath, who helps lead disaster relief efforts at Amazon, said the company donates immediate essentials such as wipes, but also basic ways to help children feel safe.

"[We have] a weighted stuffy that a child can hold, like their weighted blankets," Sampath said.

Amazon also donates supplies for responders they can actually use.

"And so these are very specific chap sticks that we buy that can withstand [extreme heat]," Sampath said.

The company also provides equipment to help families rebuild and return home faster.

"And then you need the generators to power these big fans, and you need what are called air movers," Sampath said.

Schweitzer said the goal is not to replace first responders, but to work alongside them.

"We're not going to be a first response organization. We're supporting first responders," said Schweitzer

Have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes when disaster strikes your community? Watch the full report to see Amazon's Mobile Command Center up close — and tell Kim Rafferty what you think about private companies stepping in to support first responders in your area. Reach out directly at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com

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