JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI released an amber alert for 9-year-old Carmen Acosta.

According to officials, she was last seen Saturday evening in the area of Coile Road in Jefferson City. She was seen wearing a red shirt and white pants, and may be accompanied by an adult male. She is 4 feet, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or have any information, call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 865-471-6000 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.