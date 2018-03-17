AMBER Alert Canceled For Missing 10-Month-Old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has canceled an AMBER Alert for missing 10-month-old Zoe Jordan.
The alert, issued late Friday night, was canceled Saturday morning after officials with the Memphis Police Department found the child safe in the stolen vehicle.
The vehicle had been stolen in Memphis with the baby inside. The suspect was described only as a man wearing a red hoodie.
Authorities with the TBI stated a caller spotted the Honda Civic and called in the tip.
The person of interest in the especially aggravated kidnapping of the 10-month-old has been identified as 19-year-old Raylon Bell. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact authorities immediately.