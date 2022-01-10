Amber Alert child found in Murfreesboro returns home

Riley Bockes — the 3-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert from North Carolina last week — returned home, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Riley was released to the custody of her adult sister after a hearing Monday in juvenile court.

Her father, Brent Bockes, 50, of Sanford, North Carolina, allegedly abducted her and drove to Rutherford County where he was involved in a crash last Wednesday on Interstate 24 and left the scene.

Sanford Police Department's Vincent Frazer said Bockes faces charges of first-degree murder of his wife, Deanna Michelle Bockes, whose body was found Wednesday afternoon, said. He is also wanted for robbery and theft of a car.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Riley.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and Murfreesboro Police searched for the father and daughter after learning she was named in an Amber Alert. They located the father at Select Inn on South Church Street in Murfreesboro.

Riley was placed in a foster home by the Department of Children’s Services.

Brent Bockes was charged with being a fugitive from justice. He is being held for Sanford Police Department at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.