MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl missing out of Memphis.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Barbara Sanders was allegedly abducted on Monday by 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller.

Miller is wanted by Memphis police for kidnapping.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

If you have any information on where they may be, call Memphis police at 901-528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.