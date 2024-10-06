Amber alert issued for 2-month-old Truth Claybrooks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI issued an Amber Alert for Truth Claybrooks, a 2-month-old who they believe is in imminent danger.
Truth has a medical condition that requires treatment, and TBI officials say he is believed to be with his 17-year-old mother Jayla Claybrooks and 16-year-old aunt Jone Claybrooks, who ran away from home October 4.
Call Murfreesboro PD at 615-893-1311, or TBI at1-800-TBI-FIND with any information regarding the missing child.
