Amber alert issued for 2-month-old Truth Claybrooks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI issued an Amber Alert for Truth Claybrooks, a 2-month-old who they believe is in imminent danger.

Truth has a medical condition that requires treatment, and TBI officials say he is believed to be with his 17-year-old mother Jayla Claybrooks and 16-year-old aunt Jone Claybrooks, who ran away from home October 4.

Call Murfreesboro PD at 615-893-1311, or TBI at1-800-TBI-FIND with any information regarding the missing child.