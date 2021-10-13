Watch
News

Actions

Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old boy missing from Chattanooga

items.[0].image.alt
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Blue background for brightspot (59).png
Posted at 4:04 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 17:04:29-04

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-week-old boy from Chattanooga.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is believed the boy, named Browen Conner, is with his non-custodial mother, Coti Conner.

The TBI said Coti Conner is facing a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping in connection to the boy's disappearance.

Browen weighs six pounds and is 19-inches long. The TBI said he has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing an orange onesie.

Coti Conner may be driving a 2002 black Ford Escape with the Tennessee license plate of 1M18H6, the TBI said.

If you have any information on where they might be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap