AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Elton Bailey in Knoxville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Elton Bailey on behalf of Knoxville Police.
Elton was last seen earlier today on Old State Road wearing a gray shirt and gray pants. He is 3' tall, 35 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Officials say he may be traveling in a 2002 gold Ford Explorer, which was reportedly stolen moments ago from a home on Old State Road. It was reported that a two-year-old child was inside the vehicle. If you see the vehicle or the child, call 9-1-1 immediately.with TN tag 859 BBGN.
If you have seen Elton or the vehicle, or have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Bree: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/74/78/507118fa415f9ad794a927fe43ca/screenshot-2024-12-09-at-5-09-02-am.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Another example of how one person can truly make a difference. And the best part - we all can help! As a nurse, Laura handles emergencies every day. But nothing could prepare her for the emergency that brought her hometown to its knees. From her current home in Tennessee, she's mobilizing aid and supplies for Helene survivors and is helping make their recovery easier and their holidays brighter. I hope you take a moment to watch her story - you might even feel inspired to lend a helping hand.
-Rebecca Schleicher