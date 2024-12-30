AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Elton Bailey in Knoxville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Elton Bailey on behalf of Knoxville Police.

Elton was last seen earlier today on Old State Road wearing a gray shirt and gray pants. He is 3' tall, 35 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials say he may be traveling in a 2002 gold Ford Explorer, which was reportedly stolen moments ago from a home on Old State Road. It was reported that a two-year-old child was inside the vehicle. If you see the vehicle or the child, call 9-1-1 immediately.with TN tag 859 BBGN.

If you have seen Elton or the vehicle, or have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

