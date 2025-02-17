Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Maria Linebaugh last seen in Kingsport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Maria Linebaugh who was last seen in Kingsport.

She was seen Monday morning in the area of Bowater Drive wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt with a heart, beige pants and pink shoes.

She is possibly with 35-year-old Matthew Linebaugh. They are believed to be traveling in a 2010 silver Ford Crown Victoria with TN tag BRF4966.

If you see them, call the Kingsport Police Department at 423-245-3822 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

