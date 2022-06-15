Missing Dickson County girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation quickly canceled an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old Dickson County girl after she was found safe on Wednesday morning.

An alert was issued for Elliana "Ellie" Russell-McCarson around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Less than 20 minutes later, the Dickson County Sheriff's Office said she was found safe at a friend's house.

Dickson County Sheriff said her mother woke up overnight and discovered Ellie was not in their home. Fortunately, she was found safe hours later.