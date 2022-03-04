Amber Alert issued for East Tennessee teen

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — An Amber Alert is in effect for a missing teen. Investigators say she is with a 22 year old man.

Alexis Smiley, 13, was last seen leaving her home in Loudon County with William Tyler Nicholson Thursday March 3.

She is 5'2", 110 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Nicholson is 5'8", 167 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. The two are believed to be in a silver 2004 Nissan Titan with Tennessee plates BFV 8107.

If you see them call Loudon Co SO at 865-458-9081, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

