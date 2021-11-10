Amber Alert issued for four children missing out of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for four siblings missing out of Memphis.

The TBI said 11-month-old Kei'Myia Veasley, 3-year-old Chance Veasley, 8-year-old Jamaiya Thomas and 10-year-old Mariah Thomas were last seen on October 5. The children are believed to be with their mother Jamisha Thomas, who is wanted by Memphis police for kidnapping and aggravated child abuse. Investigators are still working to find a picture of Chance.

Jamisha Thomas, who is 25 years old, might be traveling in a silver 2004 Ford Explorer with a Louisiana license plate of 18077923.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Jamisha Thomas

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.