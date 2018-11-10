Haley Brandenburg found safe in Georgia

8:44 PM, Nov 8, 2018
10:31 AM, Nov 10, 2018
An AMBER Alert has been canceled after an East Tennessee teenager was found safe.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Saturday that Haley Brandenburg has been found safe in Henry County, Georgia. 

The suspect in her disappearance, Robert Garren, was taken into custody. 

The alert was issued for the Roane County teen on Thursday. Early Friday, the Rockwood Police Department reported the van the two had been traveling in was found abandoned in Chattanooga. 

No additional details were immediately available. 
 

