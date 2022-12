An AMBER Alert was issued for a 1-year-old boy in Lincoln County on Monday.

Police said 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III may have been traveling with his dad Roberto Godinez II in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with Tennessee tag D055UT.

His father, is wanted by the Fayetteville Police Dept for aggravated kidnapping and other offenses.

The child has been found safe, but his dad has not been found.