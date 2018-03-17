AMBER Alert Issued For Missing 10-Month-Old

11:19 PM, Mar 16, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a 10-month-old out of Memphis.

Officials asked for the public's help in their search for missing Zoe Jordan.

She could possibly be with a man in a red hoodie in a 2016 dark maroon Honda Civic with Tennessee tags X30-00S. She was described as being 2'2" tall, weighing 17 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said she was wearing a pink onesie with a black jacket.

Anyone with information on where she could be was asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top